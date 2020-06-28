THOR: Early Concept Art Transforms GREY'S ANATOMY Star Kevin McKidd As The God Of Thunder

It may be hard to imagine now, but Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd was once considered for the title role in Thor by Marvel Studios, and this early concept art reveals how he could look in the role...

Marvel Studios concept artist Charlie Wen has shared more early concept art from the first Thor movie, and this piece features a very different actor suited up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's God of Thunder. Way back in 2008, Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd was reportedly up for the role of Thor, and that likely explains why he ended up being used here.

We don't know how close he came to landing the role as this movie was in the very early stages at that point, but it's no secret that Chris Hemsworth wasn't the only actor considered by Marvel Studios.

Daniel Craig's name did the rounds at the time, as did Channing Tatum, Charlie Hunnam, and Liam Hemsworth. Ultimately, Kevin Feige and Thor director Kenneth Branagh decided that Chris was the best fit for the role, giving the former Home & Away star his big break in Hollywood and putting him on the path to become one of Hollywood's most bankable actors.

Check out this alternate take on Thor below:

