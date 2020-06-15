THOR: Kenneth Branagh On Why Casting Chris Hemsworth And Tom Hiddleston Was Such A Big Decision For Marvel

Thor director Kenneth Branagh has explained why casting Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston was such a huge moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe...and a lot of pressure from Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige.

Director Kenneth Branagh has been doing the rounds to promote his new movie Artemis Fowl (you can read our review by clicking HERE), and when Collider caught up with the filmmaker, they asked about his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He brought the God of Thunder to the big screen in 2011 with Thor, and explained why casting the movie proved to be so important.

"I’ll never forget the moment that we cast those two boys [Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston]," Branagh started. "It was like a sort of meditation or a sort of incantation. Kevin Feige must’ve walked around this long oval table a hundred times on that Saturday morning as I kept sort of saying, ‘I think we should call them.’ ‘Are you sure?’ ‘Yeah, I think we should call them.’"

"I knew how profoundly serious that decision was. Kevin said, ‘We’ll never make a more important decision in this company than what’s happening in this room, Saturday morning at 10:30, when you pick up the phone to Chris Hemsworth and then Tom Hiddleston. It’s either going to work or it’s not. Good luck.’" So, no pressure then! However, it was clearly a huge decision.

After all, had those casting decisions not worked out, the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be a very different place. Thor probably wouldn't be the fan-favourite he is today, while Loki would have probably been a one and done villain never seen again after falling into the abyss in Thor.

