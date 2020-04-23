THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Star Chris Hemsworth Praises Script And Reveals Which Props He Took From Marvel

During a Zoom appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, Extraction star Chris Hemsworth revealed which props he took from the set of the Marvel films, and praises Thor: Love and Thunder 's screenplay...

With COVID-19 enforcing social distancing, shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live are being forced to get inventive, and that's why Chris Hemsworth appeared via Zoom last night to promote his new Netflix movie Extraction. During their chat, the actor was asked about Thor: Love and Thunder, and he's clearly had the opportunity to read the screenplay. "It's one of the best scripts I've read in years," he revealed. "It's Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it's going to be pretty insane." During a recent live commentary for Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi made it clear that he's in the process of rewriting the screenplay, but the comments from Hemsworth definitely point to it being something special. It's interesting that the actor was given the opportunity to check it out at such an early stage, but he is, of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's God of Thunder! Also in the video below, Hemsworth talks about which props he has from his time as Thor, and confirms that he has both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker in his house. Previously, his wife has said that he keeps a hammer from every Marvel Studios movie he stars in, so that probably shouldn't surprise us!

10: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Status: Definitely Delayed Previous Release Date: October 2nd, 2020 New Release Date: June 25th, 2021 What We Know: Principal photography wrapped up shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic started closing down films and TV shows across the globe, but director Andy Serkis will be unable to helm reshoots, ADR, and most other post-production work given the current climate. The newly titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a VFX heavy movie, so it's no great surprise that it's been delayed, and it could do well in a slot previously held by The Batman.



9. Superman & Lois Status: Likely Delayed Previous Release Date: Fall 2020 New Release Date: Unknown What We Know: The CW has given Superman & Lois a series order without seeing a pilot, so they're clearly confident that a TV show revolving around the Man of Steel will be a success. Unfortunately, with the likes of The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman unable to finish their current seasons, it's impossible to imagine this spinoff meeting an October premiere date. Instead, we'll likely see Superman & Lois slip into 2021 for a mid season premiere in January/February.



8. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Status: Likely Delayed Previous Release Date: August 2020 New Release Date: Unknown What We Know: Disney announced that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier would arrive on its streaming service this August, but with the show's cast sent home halfway through a shoot in Prague, there's no way it can be finished in time (especially with rumblings that huge chunks of early episodes need to be reshot to remove references to a COVID-19 style virus). If Hollywood gets back to work sooner rather than later, it might be with us by the end of the year, but given how grim things are looking right now, we're definitely not going to bank on that.



7. Wonder Woman 1984 Status: Likely Delayed Previous Release Date: June 5th, 2020 New Release Date: August 14th, 2020 What We Know: Warner Bros. understandably removed Wonder Woman 1984 from its planned June release to later in the summer, but theaters being open again by then on a widespread global scale is highly doubtful. Will moviegoers even be willing to return to them at this point? Again, it seems unlikely, and unless the studio is willing to consider a Digital release, we're betting that this one slips into the winter in a best case scenario, but more likely in 2021 instead.



6. Morbius Status: Definitely Delayed Previous Release Date: July 31st, 2020 New Release Date: March 19th, 2021 What We Know: With little excitement from fans about this latest Spider-Man spinoff, a summer release date may have been its best chance of finding a large audience. Instead, it's now been pushed to next March, a difficult slot which could see it crash and burn at the box office. On the plus side, people might be willing to return to theaters in droves by then, and without a second trailer and more details, it was definitely way too early to completely write this one off.



5. The New Mutants Status: Definitely Delayed Previous Release Date: April 3rd, 2020 New Release Date: Unknown What We Know: The fact that The New Mutants was ever given a release date by Disney is a surprise considering Marvel Studios has plans to reboot the X-Men franchise, but it's back to being undated. A Disney+ debut isn't going to happen due to an old Fox deal with HBO, but it could head straight to Digital platforms instead (let's face it, people are going to buy/rent it out of curiosity if nothing else). However, if that doesn't happen, then it being dumped in theaters early on in 2021 does sadly make sense.



4. Eternals Status: Definitely Delayed Previous Release Date: November 6th, 2020 New Release Date: February 12th, 2021 What We Know: The entire Phase 4 slate has been delayed, and that means Eternals has been pushed from its planned November 6th, 2020 debut to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' old slot next February. Black Panther found success there, so Eternals hopefully will as well. It's unlikely reshoots planned for this summer can take place as planned, hence why it's slipped out of this year (don't forget a lot of post-production work which is undoubtedly needed as well).



3. WandaVision Status: Likely Delayed Previous Release Date: December 2020 New Release Date: Unknown What We Know: It's thought that most of WandaVision has been finished, so there's a chance it could still arrive this December (assuming post-production work has also been completed). However, we can't say for sure, and given its late premiere date, don't be surprised if this one slips into 2021, even if that does ultimately hurt the Disney+ streaming service in a big way.



2. Black Widow Status: Likely Delayed Previous Release Date: May 1st, 2020 New Release Date: November 6th, 2020 What We Know: Yes, Black Widow now has Eternals' old release date, but will it be able to meet that target? You would certainly hope so, but with analysts predicting a second peak of coronavirus in the Fall/Winter, it's far too soon to start getting our hopes up in that respect. This would be undeniably devastating, and it will be down to Disney to decide if they want to further postpone the Phase 4 slate and make Black Widow a 2021 release instead. Alternatively, they could head down the Digital route, a viable option when they need a cash injection.

