THOR: Marvel Studios Concept Artist Ryan Meinerding Shares His Amazing, Early Take On Loki

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared his take on Loki from before Thor started pre-production, and the concept artist's work is nothing short of downright amazing...

Thor was released in 2011 and introduced the world to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's God of Thunder. However, it was arguably Tom Hiddleston who stole the show as Loki, and the villain has had a recurring presence in this shared world in the years which have followed.

We don't know what the God of Mischief's status is for Thor: Love and Thunder, but Hiddleston will reprise the role in the Loki TV series coming to Disney+ (which may end up introducing Lady Loki).

Now, thanks to Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinderding, we have an early take on the character which is both similar to what ended up on screen and undeniably unique. Leaning slightly more into his Asgardian heritage, seeing this costume in live-action would have been no bad thing. Of course, the one we got was still great, and the helmet stuck around.

Loki is likely to get another new look in the series coming to Disney's new streaming service, and if we are going to travel through time with him, then it would be fun to something like this too.

Check out Meinerding's post below: