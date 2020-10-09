THOR Writer Zack Stentz Reveals That The First Draft Of The Screenplay Included A Joke Cameo From Hela

Thor writer Zack Stentz has taken to social media to reveal that in an early draft of the 2011 movie's screenplay, Thor: Ragnarok villain Hela was going to be used as a punchline. Check it out...

The first Thor movie went through a few different writers, and the result was a fun origin story for the God of Thunder. However, an argument could be made that the character didn't really find his footing until Thor: Ragnarok, a movie that reinvented the Avenger and gave Chris Hemsworth the opportunity to show off his comedic skills.

It was Thor that laid the groundwork for that, though, and screenwriter Zack Stentz (who also contributed to an early draft of X-Men: First Class) has now taken to Twitter to shed some light on his time working for Marvel Studios. As you can see below, he wasn't a huge comic book before signing up for the project, and that could explain one admittedly amusing idea he came up with.

"In the [first] draft of the script, during Thor's coronation at one point I had Volstagg blurt out 'What the hell!' and Hela turn around & glare at him until he said 'Sorry; figure of speech.'"

Stentz went on to point out that writing partner Ashley Miller made him take that out, and it's probably for the best all things considered (that would have been a pretty terrible waste of a great villain too). In a separate Tweet, the writer revealed that the first draft took only three weeks to write.

Check out his full Tweet below:

