Chris Hemsworth Says He'll Be Staying On As Thor In The MCU Following LOVE AND THUNDER

There's been some speculation that Chris Hemsworth might hang up the hammer after passing the mantle of the God of Thunder to Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, but it doesn't sound like that'll be the case...

We know that Natalie Portman's Jane Foster will return to raise Mjölnir in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, but it doesn't sound like Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder will be going anywhere once he passes on the mantle.

The Extraction actor was asked if the plan was to retire the character in Taika Waititi's Marvel threequel during an interview with Elle Man, and made it very clear that he intends to remain in the MCU for at least a little while longer.

"Are you crazy ?! I'm not going into any retirement period (laughs). Thor is way too young for that. I'm only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so."

Hemsworth didn't elaborate or share any new plot details, but he did reiterate how pleased he was with the movie's script.

"After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production (laughs). I'm glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can't tell you anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I'll say that I had a lot more fun reading the script than on Thor Ragnarok, and that proves something, because this movie was brilliant."

So, are we going to have two Thors in the MCU moving forward? The God and Goddess of Thunder? That's certainly one possibility, but Hemsworth's character taking on more of a mentor-type role (or maybe even rejoining the Guardians of the Galaxy?) is just as likely.

What do you guys make of Hemsworth's comments? Let us know in the usual place.