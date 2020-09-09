RUMOR MILL: THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER May Utilize The Same Technology As THE MANDALORIAN

Production on Thor: Love and Thunder is starting to ramp up in Australia, and a new rumor suggests that Taika Waititi's film will utilize the same "The Volume" technology used in The Mandalorian !

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

It's believed that production on Thor: Love and Thunder is starting to ramp up in Australia, with Natalie Portman and her family recently photographed relocating to the country. That's now been followed by a rumor which claims that the film's crew have started assembling down under to start prep work.

While a lot of assumptions are being made in this report, it appears a number of people with experience using "The Volume" technology from The Mandalorian are reporting for duty.

Taika Waititi has experience using that groundbreaking technology after directing an episode of the Disney+ series, and the way it's used to convincingly create outdoor environments in a studio is perfect for any blockbuster in this era of filmmaking. Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, so it makes sense that they would be able to use Lucasfilm's tech.

Thor: Love and Thunder isn't likely to begin shooting quite yet, but if this rumor is accurate, we could see the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought to life in a unique new way as Kevin Feige tries to combat the pandemic and make sure the studio is able to continue telling stories in this crazy new world.

