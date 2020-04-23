THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Casting Call Points To The Debut Of A Mysterious New Character

Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder is probably still a long way off from entering production, but a new casting call seemingly confirms the introduction of a mysterious new teenage character named "Zappa."

Cameras had not started rolling on Thor: Love and Thunder when the coronavirus pandemic forced mass shut-downs throughout the film industry, but director Taika Waititi did recently reveal that he's still working on the script from home, and it looks like Marvel Studios is continuing to search for actors to round out the supporting cast.

The Illuminderdi has shared details on a casting call for a supporting lead character named "Zappa." Marvel is said to be looking for "a young black male, 11-12 years old, either African-American or Black-British." The breakdown also lists this youngster as "intelligent, fearless, mature, with a good sense of humor."

These casting calls usually use false names to hide the real identity of the character in question, so there's a good chance this guy won't actually be called Zappa. Regardless, the description doesn't call any established Thor or Marvel Comics character to mind. Could this pre-teen eventually go on to suit-up with the Young Avengers, perhaps?

That's just our theory, but it would make sense. We know Kate Bishop will be introduced in Hawkeye, there's a good chance WandaVision will debut twins Speed and Wiccan, and Cassie Lang is already part of the MCU. We still don't know for certain that these characters will assemble as a team, but if they do, Love and Thunder seems as good a place as any to add another member to the roster.

Do you guys think Zappa will turn out to be a familiar face, or a brand new character? Let us know in the usual place.