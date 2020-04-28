THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Director Taika Waititi Explains Why The Movie Being Delayed Is A Good Thing

Thor: Love and Thunder has been delayed by Marvel Studios as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but director Taika Waititi has some thoughts on why that's not necessarily a bad thing for the movie...

Thor: Love and Thunder has slipped from next year into 2022 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but writer and director Taika Waititi has now told Games Radar why he feels that's not necessarily a bad thing.

You might think that's a strange thing for the person helming a movie like this one to admit, but while we're anxious to see it as soon as possible, Waititi is just grateful for the chance to make sure it's perfect.

"No, I can’t. I can’t at all," Waititi responded when asked if he can reveal any new details about the Marvel Studios movie. "But the other thing is, there are a few positive things I can take away [from the Covid-19 crisis]. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed, or you don’t have as much time as you’d want to have on the script and things like that."

"We’re still writing Love And Thunder, and I think it’s good to just keep writing, and then you know, we’ll have a really, really good script," he continued. "And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on. Film is an industry where you’re always complaining about not having enough time."

"I think, right now, we’ve given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so we may as well use it," he concluded, making it clear that he wants to make the best film possible.

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth recently praised the draft of the screenplay he's seen, but it's clearly still evolving, and it could undergo even more major changes given its new release date. After all, while a Galactus cameo once seemed unlikely, if it's now coming out closer to Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot, then who knows what we could end up seeing!

Are you guys excited to see Thor: Love and Thunder?