THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Director Taika Waititi Reveals Filming Will Begin This August In Australia

While catching up with director Taika Waititi last night at the BAFTA Tea Party, Variety learned that pre-production for his highly anticipated Marvel sequel,is scheduled to begin in April of this year, as he and the crew move to Sydney. Filming set to commence sometime in August.He does note, however, that it remains to be seen whether production will be affected at all by the devastating Australian bushfires that are currently sweep across the country.Chris Hemsworth will return to headline the fourth film in thefranchise - his ninth outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe overall - with a supporting cast that will feature the fan-favorite Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Taika Waititi as Korg.Plot details remain under wraps, but it was revealed, at San Diego Comic-Con last year that the film will see Jane Foster make the transition from ordinary human to the Mighty Thor. It's uncertain whether the film will adapt Foster's cancer storyline from the comics, however.