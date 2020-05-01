THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Director Taika Waititi Reveals Filming Will Begin This August In Australia

Avengers: Endgame features:

Directors: Anthony & Joe Russo

Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Paul Bettany as Vision

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/White Wolf

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Terry Notary as Groot/Cull Obsidian

Vin Diesel as Groot (voice)

Sean Gunn as Rocket Raccoon

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon (voice)

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Benicio del Toro as Taneleer Tivan/Collector

Michael James Shaw as Corvus Glaive

Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw

Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts

Benedict Wong as Wong

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Idris Elba as Heimdall

Winston Duke as M'Baku

Florence Kasumba as Ayo

Sydelle Noel as Xoliswa

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

Callan Mulvey as Jack Rollins

Isabella Amara as Sally Avril

Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross

Peter Dinklage as Eitri

Ross Marquand as Stonekeeper

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Stan Lee as Watcher Informant

Jim Starlin in an undisclosed cameo