THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Director Taika Waititi Teases Plenty Of Romance As He Offers Script Update

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has shared an update on where things stand with the movie's screenplay, dropping some major hints about his "very romantic" approach to this adventure...

Thor: Love and Thunder was among the Marvel Studios movies delayed by COVID-19, and we'll now be waiting until 2022 to see what happens when Jane Foster wields Mjolnir for the first time.

Very little is known about Taika Waititi's plans for the God of Thunder's fourth solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Christian Bale is reportedly playing the villain, and it has been confirmed that Valkyrie's hunt for her "Queen" after being appointed King of Asgard will factor into proceedings.

In an interview with BBC News, the writer and director shared an update on where thing stand and confirmed that while he's doing another pass, it's reached the point of being pretty much finished.

"I think it's going to be really good," Waititi started. "We've finished, we've been writing the script off and on for over a year and I'm just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and it's also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I just want to make something that I've never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Of course, it's always hard to tell whether the filmmaker is joking around, but the prospect of a romantic comedy set in the MCU is definitely one it's easy to get excited about. Waititi shook the Thor franchise up in a massive way with Thor: Ragnarok, and him doing the same again is likely a given.

Are you guys psyched for Thor: Love and Thunder?