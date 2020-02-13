THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Director Taika Waititi Unsure Whether Jane Foster Cancer Storyline Will Be In The Film





During a recent interview with



"We don’t know," the filmmaker admitted shortly after winning an Oscar on Sunday evening. "That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts. But at Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite — or that thing won’t exist. We continue writing even in post-production." When he was asked if that's based on what Marvel wants, Waititi replied: "Based on what the audience wants. We test the film. We shot for two weeks on 'Thor: Ragnarok' with our pickups. There were huge, huge character changes, huge story changes. We reshot entire scenes. I think that’s why they do good work. They’re relentless in their pursuit of just a good movie."



There are definitely ways for Jane to transform into Thor without her having cancer, and there's no denying that her dying from the disease is a pretty heavy topic for a Marvel movie to deal with!



However, with Thor: Love and Thunder recently landing another writer, it's clear that it's still early days for the movie and, as Waititi explains, a lot can change as they go from draft to draft.

Cul, God Of Fear



Introduced in the disappointing Fear Itself storyline as "The Serpent," Cul is Odin's brother and was locked away by the King of Asgard eons ago to protect the world. Jason Aaron gave him something of a makeover, though, and as Asgard's de facto ruler, he proved to be a real thorn in the side to Jane Foster's Thor.



While Asgard was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok, Cul being able to return now Odin is dead does make sense and he would make a formidable first foe for Jane and a legitimate challenger to Valkyrie's rule. It's easy to imagine Bale having fun with a character like this one as he would nail Cul's eccentricities, while also getting to take on a comic book role vastly different to Bruce Wayne.

Balder



Balder has been overlooked in the MCU from the very start, but it's about time Thor's half-brother gets the chance to shine. He's another character who could challenge Valkyrie's claim to the throne and exploring his dynamic with the God of Thunder would make for a fun subplot as the main spotlight is shifted to Jane Foster.



If you're looking for someone capable of more than holding their own alongside Chris Hemsworth and chewing the scenery in the process, then Bale is a perfect choice to inject some life into a character who would definitely need to be fleshed out and freshened up for the big screen.

Beta Ray Bill



Following the news that Bale is potentially going to join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, Beta Ray Bill started trending, and that's because fans are desperate to see this hero in a live-action setting. The actor taking on a mo-cap role like this one wouldn't be a bad thing, and this would definitely be a casting decision no one would have ever considered.



Whether Taika Waititi can find room for Bill in Thor: Love and Thunder is another matter, but it would be a lot of fun seeing this alien butt heads with the new and old Gods of Thunder. Sure, he's a pretty weird character, but that's part of his charm and he's definitely worthy of an MCU debut.

Minotaur



Of all the characters listed here, Bale playing Dario Agger seems most likely. The CEO of the Roxxon Energy Corporation, Agger also has the ability to transform into the Minotaur and is a truly despicable individual who didn't shy away from doing whatever he damn well pleases to increase his wealth (including making a bargain with Malekith the Accursed).



One of the main villains during Jason Aaron's Thor run, Bale would be able to channel his American Psycho character for this role and play a vicious and hateful bad guy who is a far cry from the Caped Crusader. He also happens to look the part - the human part, that is - so don't be shocked if this does end up happening in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hercules



There were rumours that Hercules would be introduced in Eternals as the MCU's first openly gay superhero, but there have been no indications that there are any plans for the character there. Plus, it's always going to be tricky using an established mythological figure like Hercules, especially when we've seen so many iterations of the Greek demigod on film over the years.



It's admittedly a little difficult to picture Bale rocking a "costume" similar to the one above, but Marvel Studios frequently reinvents characters and we could see the actor get to really stretch his comedic chops with Hercules. Plus, he'd get to kick a lot of butt alongside the God of Thunder!

Galactus



How cool would this be? We know that the X-Men don't factor into Marvel Studios' current five-year plan, but concepts and characters from both that world and that of the Fantastic Four are clearly going to show up before then. That leaves plenty of room for the Eater of Worlds to make his presence felt in the MCU, starting with Thor: Love and Thunder.



It's hard to say exactly what role he could play in the proceedings, but putting Bale in that suit would be no bad thing, particularly as it would mean he's playing the MCU's next big villain. Replacing Josh Brolin as Thanos will be no easy feat, but Bale as Galactus would be worth getting excited about.

Gorr The God Butcher



As powerful as Galactus, Gorr's sole purpose in life is to destroy all Gods across the Multiverse as he believes they are inherently cruel and not worthy to rule. Taika Waititi gave some of his powers to Hela in Thor: Ragnarok (to an extent, anyway), but there's really no reason he couldn't show up here to terrorise the God of Thunder and try to finish Asgard once and for all.



You need someone as talented as Bale to play a character such as this, as he has to be more than just another destroyer looking to take down Thor because he feels wronged in some way (just look at how underwhelming Malekith was for that very reason).

Mephisto



While it's definitely surprising that Mephisto has yet to make an appearance in the MCU, it's also hard to imagine where he could have shown up before now. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one possibility, of course, but Nightmare seems a far more likely candidate for that film and so Thor: Love and Thunder is perhaps the next best place for him.



In the comics, Jane Foster becomes Thor after the Odinson is deemed unworthy of wielding Mjolnir. What if, in the MCU, she makes a deal with Mephisto to save herself from the cancer that's killing her and steals Thor's powers in the process? That sounds a lot like a devil's bargain, and you just know that Bale would steal the show as this delightfully weird version of the devil.

Mister Hyde



We're betting you weren't expecting to see this guy here, right? Inspired by the famous Jekyll & Hyde novel, Calvin Zabo concocted a similar formula. Repeated use of that destroyed his sanity and turned him into a savage schizophrenic creature and he's fought everyone from Thor to The Avengers over the years (he also served as a member of the Thunderbolts for a time).



On the one hand, Bale would be wasted on a character like this one, but on the other, he could do something really different and unique with this quirky villain. Don't get us wrong, this probably wouldn't be our first choice, but as left field suggestions go, you have to admit that it could work.

Thunderstrike



In the comics, Eric Masterson was an architect bonded with Thor after the hero was punished for killing Loki. While Thor was eventually freed, Eric was given an enchanted mace by Odin as thanks for his service and took on the mantle of Thunderstrike. That would all likely have to be changed for the big screen, but this is a character with some potential.



