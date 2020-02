THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Enlists SOMEONE GREAT's Jennifer Kaytin Robinson To Work On The Script

On the heels of his big Adapted Screenplay win forat last night's Academy Awards, director Taika Waititi will soon begin working on his follow-up to, and it looks like he's enlisted some help in fine tunings script. Variety reports that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has come aboard the project as a writer to lend Waititi a hand in shaping the story. Robinson started out as the creator/writer of short-lived MTV showbefore going on to write and direct Netflix romantic dramedystarring Gina Rodriguez.The trade's report also confirms that cameras are scheduled to start rolling on the Marvel Studios movie later this year.will see Chris Hemsworth return as the God of Thunder, and he'll be joined by's Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will inherit the mantle of Thor from her ex. Christian Bale is also in talks for an undisclosed role, with rumors pointing to him playing an alien villain of some description.