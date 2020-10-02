THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Enlists SOMEONE GREAT's Jennifer Kaytin Robinson To Work On The Script
On the heels of his big Adapted Screenplay win for JoJo Rabbit at last night's Academy Awards, director Taika Waititi will soon begin working on his follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok, and it looks like he's enlisted some help in fine tuning Love and Thunder's script.
Taika Waititi will soon get back in the director's chair to work on Thor: Love and Thunder, and the Marvel sequel has reportedly recruited a new writer in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to help shape the script.
Variety reports that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has come aboard the project as a writer to lend Waititi a hand in shaping the story. Robinson started out as the creator/writer of short-lived MTV show Sweet/Vicious before going on to write and direct Netflix romantic dramedy Someone Great starring Gina Rodriguez.
The trade's report also confirms that cameras are scheduled to start rolling on the Marvel Studios movie later this year.
Thor: Love and Thunder will see Chris Hemsworth return as the God of Thunder, and he'll be joined by The Dark World's Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will inherit the mantle of Thor from her ex. Christian Bale is also in talks for an undisclosed role, with rumors pointing to him playing an alien villain of some description.
