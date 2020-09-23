THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Production Could Be Forced To Relocate To Queensland Due To COVID-19

Thor: Love and Thunder was supposed to shoot in Moore Park's Fox Studios in New South Wales, but it seems COVID-19 will force the production to relocate to Queensland instead. Hit the jump for details...

Natalie Portman arrived in Sydney, Australia, earlier this month to begin prepping for Thor: Love and Thunder. The plan at the time was for Taika Waititi's movie to shoot at Moore Park's Fox Studios in New South Wales, but according to the Australian Daily Telegraph (via Mail Online), that decision is now under review and likely to change.

Instead, Thor: Love and Thunder will likely be filmed in Queensland, but both Portman and Chris Hemsworth are said to be in the dark before cameras start rolling next month.

That's sooner than anticipated, and it's feasible Marvel Studios is looking to get as much done now before the COVID-19 situation worsens in the winter and they're forced to stop again. As usual, there's no official word from Marvel Studios on what the plan is for this production, but it makes sense for them to play it safe and not put the cast and crew at any sort of risk.

It's believed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has already resumed shooting in Australia, while Marvel's Disney+ TV shows are also filming again in Atlanta, Georgia.

We'll keep you guys updated as we learn more, but here's hoping things go smoothly from here!