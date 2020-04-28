THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Star Chris Hemsworth Says Film Was Set To Shoot In Australia A Few Months From Now

Thor: Love and Thunder has a later release date than originally planned thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chris Hemsworth has now revealed what the production schedule for the Thor: Ragnarok sequel was.

Thor: Love and Thunder was supposed to be released next November, but with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing Hollywood to a standstill, it was recently pushed back to 2022. Last week, it shifted again, but is now coming our way a week sooner than expected on February 11th, 2022.

Earlier today, we brought you comments from writer and director Taika Waititi in which he explained why the delay has been beneficial to his creative process. Now, Chris Hemsworth (who has been doing the rounds to promote his new Netflix movie Extraction) has shed some light on what the original plan for the Thor: Ragnarok follow-up was before everything changed.

"[I was] supposed to shoot Thor in a few months, and that's sort of been put on hold," he confirmed during a recent interview with ExtraTV. "But that was gonna be in Australia. So I was gonna be in Oz for a while. Now it’s nice just to be home with the kids."

Thor: Ragnarok was also shot in Australia, so this isn't overly surprising. It likely means that much of the movie will again be shot on soundstages, but given the fantastical nature of the God of Thunder's adventures, that was to be expected (it's not a franchise likely to use many real-life locations).

With any luck, life will soon return to normal and we'll get to see more from Thor: Love and Thunder once work resumes as planned. We'll keep you guys updated on that front, but for now, we'll just have to wait that little bit longer to see Jane Foster become the MCU's Mighty Thor...