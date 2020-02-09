THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Star Natalie Portman Arrives In Australia To Begin Shooting The Marvel Studios Film

It seems Marvel Studios is back in the business of making movies because new paparazzi photos confirm that actress Natalie Portman has arrived in Australia ready to star shooting Thor: Love and Thunder !

Marvel Studios have been M.I.A. from our lives longer than ever before, with no announcements, trailers, or anything to get excited about since before coronavirus (COVID-19) closed everything down. Since then, Warner Bros. has held DC FanDome and given fans a thrilling glimpse at what's to come from the DC Extended Universe, but Marvel Studios has remained silent.

On the production side, it does seem like work is ramping up again, however, with Mail Online sharing photos of Natalie Portman arriving in Sydney, Australia alongside her family.

It's said the actress is relocating to the country to begin filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

That seems like the likeliest explanation for why Portman has headed down under, and work on Taika Waititi's film is no doubt set to begin imminently, even if it's just costume fittings and the like. When Thor: Ragnarok was shooting, lots of set photos were published online, so we can only hope the same happens again to give us a better idea of what to expect from Love and Thunder.

