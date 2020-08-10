THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Star Natalie Portman Seemingly Confirms Jane Foster Cancer Storyline

In an interview confirming that she's getting ready to start work on Thor: Love and Thunder , Natalie Portman appears to reveal that Jane Foster's cancer storyline will factor into Taika Waititi's movie...

Natalie Portman is releasing a new children's book, but in an interview with Yahoo Movies, the subject of Thor: Love and Thunder quickly came up. There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster, especially after it was confirmed during last year's San Diego Comic-Con that she will wield Mjolnir as Thor.

Asked if there is anything she can reveal some new details about Taika Waititi's movie, Portman appeared to confirm it will borrow elements from Jason Aaron's Mighty Thor comic book series. In that, Jane is battling cancer, but transforming into Thor in secret (which makes her illness worse).

"I can’t tell you that much," the actress started. "I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Now, it's hard to say for sure whether Portman is talking about the movie or contents of the comics there, but it sounds like it's probably the former.

Jane being diagnosed with cancer would both explain what brings her back into the God of Thunder's life and how she becomes Thor, and it would be a hard-hitting subject for the MCU to tackle. We'll have to wait and see, but with production kicking off, it hopefully won't be long until we get some official details.