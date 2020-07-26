THOR: LOVE & THUNDER Star Natalie Portman Says Production Is Set For "The Beginning Of Next Year"

We weren't certain that Thor: Love and Thunder would be sticking with its shooting schedule because of the industry-wide delayed, but Natalie Portman has now confirmed that filming is set for early 2021.

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi recently confirmed that he's "doing another pas" on the final draft of the script, and star Natalie Portman has now provided an update on when cameras are expected to start rolling on the highly anticipated Marvel threequel.

While interviewing tennis superstar Serena Williams (via The Direct) about the National Women's Soccer League team they co-own competing in L.A., the Academy Award-winner mentioned that the COVID-19-related delays have given her “more time to, you know, get jacked,” before adding that she's “got the carbo loading down but not the leg exercises.”

As we know, Portman is getting fighting fit because her character, Jane Foster, be lifting Mjölnir as the new God of Thunder in Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok. The movie is currently set for release in 2022, and it sounds like production is still on track for early 2021.

Portman went on to express how excited she is to return to The MCU, and confirmed that she'll be "shooting in Australia at the beginning of next year." Another Marvel Studios movie, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, recently resumed filming down under after becoming one of the first major projects to halt production because of the pandemic.

Aside from Foster taking up the mantle of Thor, plot details for Love and Thunder remain a closely guarded secret, but we do know that Christian Bale is on board (most likely as a villain), and Valkyrie's (Tessa Thompson) search for a Queen will also factor into the plot.

