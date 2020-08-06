THOR: RAGNAROK Concept Art Gives Loki A Warrior Makeover...Which Is A Little Too Similar To Aquaman

Some newly revealed concept art from Thor: Ragnarok shows Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief decked out for war, but as the artist responsible for it notes, there were elements too similar to Aquaman...

In Thor: Ragnarok, the God of Thunder discovered that Loki had been posing as Odin, and the two later ended up on Sakaar. During the threequel's final battle, Loki ended up fighting alongside his fellow Asgardians to put an end to Hela once and for all, and concept artist Alexis Briclot has now shared a take on the God of Mischief which makes him look battle-ready.

"On this one the shoulder was maybe too [close] to another super hero living underwater," he explains, referencing Aquaman. "But my take was mostly focusing on a raw and believable style focusing on worn fabrics, leather, fur...for creating a sense of history."

More designs can be found in the Instagram post below, and it certainly would have been fun to see Loki rocking a costume like this one (despite any minor similarities to the King of Atlantis).

Instead, the character was given a slightly more streamlined appearance which was more in-keeping with the rest of Taika Waititi's threequel. What do you guys make of this alternate take?

