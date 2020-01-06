THOR: RAGNAROK Concept Art Gives The God Of Thunder Two Drastic New Looks For His Time On Sakaar

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has shared two very different takes on the God of Thunder in Thor: Ragnarok , revealing how he could have looked after finding himself trapped on Sakaar...

Thor: Ragnarok changed Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder forever, and it doesn't feel like an exaggeration to say that filmmaker Taika Waititi saved the character's franchise with his 2017 release. After all, both Thor and Thor: The Dark World received fairly muted responses, and it was clear something needed to be done to inject some life into the iconic hero.

Part of Thor's transformation involved competing in The Grandmaster's arena, and Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has shared a couple of alternate takes on the hammer-less hero.

As you can see below, one depicts him as being scruffy and a little beaten up - no great surprise considering he was The Grandmaster's prisoner. The other, meanwhile, gives Thor a completely clean-shaven look which you might expect to see from a competitor in an arena like this one.

They're definitely two extremes, and an interesting contrast to what actually ended up on screen.

Check them out below:

