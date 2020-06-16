THOR: RAGNAROK Concept Art Reveals A Monstrous New Xenomorph-Like Minion For Hela

Some unused concept art from Thor: Ragnarok has been released which shows a very different take on Hela's army via a creature which looks like it would be at home in the Alien franchise. Check it out!

Thor: Ragnarok brought Hela into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and revealed that she's the sister of Thor and Loki. Upon taking over Asgard, the villain resurrected the Fenris Wolf and an undead army. However, in some newly revealed concept art from Taika Waititi's movie, we see a very different sort of minion for the fearsome Goddess of Death.

Marvel Studios concept artist Aleksi Briclot has shared his design for a "minion that Hela could summon and lead." These would have been badass to see on the big screen, though it obviously would have required an awful lot of visual effects (similar to Avengers: Infinity War's Outriders).

There's a hard to ignore similarity to Alien's Xenomorphs, and while Briclot doesn't elaborate on why his designs weren't used, it could be they would have been a little too scary for younger fans.

Still, it's definitely hard not to wonder what might have been had they made it into the final cut.

Check out this Thor: Ragnarok concept art below:

