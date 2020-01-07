THOR: RAGNAROK Concept Art Reveals An Even Scarier Take On Surtur's Fire Demons In Muspelheim

Marvel Studios concept artist Ian Joyner has shared some of his work from Thor: Ragnarok , revealing one of his early, much scarier designs for one of the Fire Demons that pursued Thor in Muspelheim...

After reinventing the God of Thunder in Thor: Ragnarok, director Taika Waititi will step back behind the camera for Thor: Love and Thunder. The filmmaker introduced a lot of cool ideas from the comic books back in 2018, including bringing Surtur to the big screen along with Muspelheim (where the movie kicked off with the hero caged and at the demon's mercy).

Thor managed to escape - Surtur got the last laugh when he destroyed Asgard - but not before having to take out some of the villain's Fire Demons. They were definitely memorable, but this new concept art shared by Ian Joyner reveals an even cooler take on the monsters.

As you can see below, the concept artist came up with a version of these creatures which was a little more organic...and not all that different to what you would expect to see in a horror movie!

Joyner doesn't specify why Waititi and Marvel Studios decided against going with this design in Thor: Ragnarok, but it definitely feels like something of a missed opportunity on their part to head down this route. Do you guys think this take works better than what ended up in the finished movie?

