THOR: RAGNAROK Concept Art Reveals Shocking New Designs For Surtur, Hela, And The Rest Of The Eclectic Cast

Thor: Ragnarok
saved the Thor
franchise when it was released back in 2017 and it gave the God of Thunder himself a much needed overhaul. Visually, the movie was unlike anything we've ever seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now some new concept art has been revealed!
In this gallery, we get to see alternate designs for almost all the threequel's main characters, including Thor, Loki, Valkyrie, Hela, Korg, Miek, The Grandmaster's combatants, and loads of aliens!
However, the highlight has to be seeing some terrifying new takes on Surtur and the demons who call Muspelheim home. They looked scary enough but could have been even more frightening. We're not kidding when we say that some of the artwork here is nothing short of phenomenal and there are some truly crazy takes on these characters which needs to be seen to be believed.
So, to check out this new gallery of Thor: Ragnarok concept art, hit the "View List" button below!
