 THOR: RAGNAROK Keyframes Feature Thor Vs. Hulk, An Unleashed Fenris Wolf, And An Even More Colorful Sakaar
Some newly revealed keyframe concept art from Thor: Ragnarok shows off a number of key moments from the Marvel Studios movie as well as some which never even made it into the film. Check them out...

Josh Wilding | 12/21/2019
Filed Under: "Thor: Ragnarok"
Thor: Ragnarok saved the Thor franchise when it was released back in 2017 and it gave the God of Thunder himself a much needed overhaul. Visually, the movie was unlike anything we've ever seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now some new concept art has been revealed! 

Now, we have another new gallery of concept art for you, this time showcasing a number of gorgeous keyframes from the threequel, including some scenes which never made it past this stage. 

That includes sequences set on Asgard and Sakaar and it turns out that the latter was even more colourful than what ended up on the big screen once upon a time! The Fenris Wolf, meanwhile, looks particularly terrifying as it leaps into battle against the God of Thunder and his eclectic allies. 

To check out this Thor: Ragnarok concept art, simply hit the "View List" button down below!

