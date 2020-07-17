THOR: RAGNAROK: Marvel Studios Photographer Shares New Behind The Scenes Photo Of Stan Lee

Marvel Studios photographer Chuck Zlotnick has shared a new behind the scenes photo from Thor: Ragnarok showing Stan "The Man" Lee taking a break between scenes after playing Sakaar's sinister barber...

The late, great Stan "The Man" Lee's cameo appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be sorely missed, and everyone has a favourite. One of the most memorable came in Thor: Ragnarok when the legendary comic book creator appeared as Sakaar's sinister barber (who took great delight in chopping off the God of Thunder's wonderful locks).

Now, photographer Chuck Zlotnick has shared a behind the scenes shot of Lee taking a break between filming scenes and, as you can see, he's in that colourful costume from Taika Waititi's movie.

Lee's final MCU cameo came in Avengers: Endgame when he appeared during the 1970s, and it was somewhat appropriate for that to happen in the final "Infinity Saga" movie. However, his presence was sorely missed in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but the Endgame Blu-ray included a wonderful, touching tribute to Lee (you can also find that on Disney+).

What was your favourite Stan Lee during the MCU's "Infinity Saga"? Check out the photo below, and then be sure to let us know your thoughts on that in the comments section below.

