THOR: RAGNAROK Star Cate Blanchett Closes Deal To Play Lilith In Eli Roth's BORDERLANDS Movie

The surprising news that none other than Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok, The Lord of the Rings) was in talks to play one of the leads in Cabin Fever director Eli Roth's adaptation of Gearbox Software and 2K's Borderlands video game hit earlier this month, and we now have confirmation that the Academy Award-winner has signed on to star.

Lionsgate made the news official via press release, confirming that Blanchett will play one of the story's main protagonists, Lilith, who "is one of only six women in the galaxy that belong to the powerful “siren” class, wielding incredible, superhuman powers."

You may think Blanchett signing on for an Eli Roth project is an odd move, but the pair actually worked together already on 2018's The House with a Clock in its Walls.

Borderlands is a somewhat bizarre and very violent first-person, loot-based shooter which focuses on four “Vault Hunters” fending off local marauders while searching for advanced alien tech on a planet called Pandora. There have been three games released so far, and all have done very well. Borderlands 3 hit shelves last September and has already sold 8 million copies.

This big-screen take is being developed at Lionsgate and will work off a script from Chernobyl screenwriter Craig Mazin. Roth will also produce along with Avi and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner.

