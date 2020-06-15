THOR Director Kenneth Branagh Reveals Why He Decided Not To Direct THOR: THE DARK WORLD

Thor was a hit, but director Kenneth Branagh didn't return for the sequel (which was a surprise considering the fact he's never had a bad word to say about Marvel Studios). Now, he's explained why...

Despite the fact that non-comic book fans didn't really know who Thor was before 2011, the movie ended up being a critical and commercial hit. However, director Kenneth Branagh decided against returning for the sequel, and Thor: The Dark World ended up being helmed by Alan Taylor instead.

Now, doing the rounds to promote Artemis Fowl, the filmmaker has explained why he decided against returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for another movie starring the God of Thunder.

"When the first one was finished, essentially it had been three fantastic years of my life, but I needed to recharge on something else," Branagh explained in an interview with Collider. "I was too close to the glass on that one, so I would definitely never say never again because it changed my life and changed my career and I’m profoundly grateful for it."

These days, the Thor franchise is in the hands of Taika Waititi, so it's unlikely Branagh would be able to take another crack at the character. However, there are other properties Marvel Studios might like him to adapt, but whether that will be the case after Artemis Fowl is hard to say (it's unlikely how that turned out was entirely his fault after Disney made huge changes via reshoots).

Are you disappointed Branagh didn't end up taking charge of Thor: The Dark World?