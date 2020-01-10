Thor: The Dark World Headlines

THOR: THE DARK WORLD Concept Art Reveals A Sinister, Creepy Take On The Villainous Malekith

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has shared some early concept art for Thor: The Dark World's lead villain Malekith which is considerably more sinister than what ended up on screen in 2013!

RubyGoldstone | 10/1/2020
Thor: The Dark World is considered something of a disappointment among fans, and not the God of Thunder meets Game of Thrones film many hoped for when Alan Taylor signed up to direct.

One big issue was Christopher Eccleston's Malekith, a villain who definitely underwhelmed. The actor has since spoken out about not enjoying his time working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he has softened somewhat towards the character since and said he would be willing to return.

That seems doubtful, though Malekith was a huge part of Jane Foster's adventures as Thor. 

It's possible another actor could take over the role, however, and Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park has now shared some early concept art from Thor: The Dark World depicting creepy, unrecognizable takes on Malekith. These would work much better on screen than what ended up in the final film, but, as Park notes, the resemblance to Game of Thrones' White Walkers is a coincidence.

Woah, over 100 comments on my last post & only 3 were correct!Though there were A LOT of Malekith guesses, which were close (& I wasn’t expecting to get so many Omega Red guesses!). ANSWER: It was one of about 100 Dark Elves I did for Thor: The Dark World. We worked on this film before Game of Thrones aired. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here’s another closeup of a Dark Elf. I love doing these high level more painterly concept designs. I do so many paintings of real actors for our films I feel like the opportunities to do these kinds of illustrations get fewer and far between. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #conceptart #characterdesign #digitalpainting #marvel #marvelstudios #andypark #thor #elves #villians

