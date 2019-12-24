THOR: THE DARK WORLD Concept Art Reveals Cool New Take On Sif, Mads Mikkelson As Malekith, And More

When it was revealed that Game of Thrones
veteran Alan Taylor would be taking charge of Thor: The Dark World
, there was a lot of excitement from fans. After all, the director seemed perfectly suited for a grittier take on Asgard but the end result was not one fans were ultimately able to get on board with.
There was a lot in the sequel that did work, though, and some newly revealed concept art not only highlights key moments - seen and unseen - but also alternate takes on the likes of Sif and Malekith.
In the case of the latter, Mads Mikkelson was once eyed to play the villainous Dark Elf and we have the artwork to prove it (he would, of course, later take on the role of Kaecilius in Doctor Strange
). There's a lot of great artwork in this gallery and it's really interesting to see how different things could have been...where it all went wrong is still hard to say, though!
To check out this Thor: The Dark World
