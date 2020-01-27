New TRANSFORMERS Movies In Development At Paramount From ARMY OF THE DEAD & ZODIAC Writers
It looks like Paramount is planning to relaunch the Transformers franchise, as THR reports that the studio has hired two different writers to revitalize the multi-billion dollar movie series.
Paramount Pictures and Hasbro are reportedly set to develop new Transformers movies, and have hired a pair of writers, Joby Harold and James Vanderbilt, to pen two separate scripts. More past the jump...
According to the trade, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Murder Mystery) have been tapped to work on scripts for two separate movies. No story details yet, but it's safe to assume that the plot will revolve around giant robots fighting.
We don't know if Paramount and Hasbro intend to fully revamp the franchise, but after the disappointing box office performance of Bumblebee (when compared to the previous Transformers movies, at least), we can probably expect a soft reboot with an entirely new cast at the very least.
What do you guys make of this news? Are you looking forward to more robots in disguise, or do you feel the franchise has run its course?
UPDATE: Deadline has heard that one of the projects is going to be based on Beast Wars, while the other is expected to be a Bumblebee spinoff of some sort.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]