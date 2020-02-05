TRANSFORMERS Live-Action Sequel Gets Summer 2022 Release Date; Could Be BUMBLEBEE 2 Or BEAST WARS Spinoff

Paramount Pictures has dated a new live-action Transformers film for Summer 2022, but it's not yet clear whether it's a sequel to the main series or to their recent Bumblebee spin-off.

According to multiple reports, Paramount Pictures has set a release date for the next chapter in their billion-dollar Transformers franchise. The currently untitled Transformers sequel will open in theaters on June 24, 2022.

While we have a date, it's not yet clear which project may end up making it to the big screen first as the studio is in the midst of developing at least two separate live-action projects set in the Transformers universe. One is being written by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac; The Amazing Spider-Man) and the other is being penned by Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword; Obi-Wan Kenobi).

Harold's project will reportedly be set in the Bumblebee universe, but it's unclear whether it will be a spinoff or a direct sequel to Travis Knight's 2018 hit. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's film is believed to be based on the Transformers spinoff Beast Wars, which centers on robots that transform into robotic animals like Optimas Primal, Rhinox, Cheetor, Tigatron, Rattrap, and more.

It was also reported earlier this week that the studio has tapped Academy Award-winner Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4; Riley's First Date?) to helm an animated Transformers prequel that will be set outside of the main continuity.

Additionally, Paramount has also dated Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7. It will have a limited release on September 25 before expanding on October 9 and going wide on October 16.