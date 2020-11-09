TIGTONE: Check Out This Exclusive Clip Ahead Of Adult Swim's Season Two Premiere

Adult Swim's medieval melodrama Tigtone is gearing up for a second season, and we're excited to exclusively share a clip with you ahead of its return! Check out A Quest for Soup below before it hits TV!

For those of you who have been tuning in regularly, you're no doubt aware of the string of exclusive interviews we have been sharing over the last few months, and now we've turned our attention to Tigtone.

The medieval adult animated series is returning to Adult Swim for a second season, and we now have an exclusive clip from Sunday night's premiere.

Before Cartoon Network and Adult Swim release A Quest for Soup, they've allowed us to share this clip with you all first. The sneak peek sees Nils Frykdahl and Debbie Derryberry return as Tigtone and Helpy, respectively, to the medieval wasteland.

Check it out for yourself below!

With their once idyllic fantasy land now reduced to an idyllic fantasy wasteland, Tigtone the master-questerer and his magically regenerative sidekick Helpy must face all new mischievous monsters, all new enchanted chaos, and all new irresistible quests in their all new baffling adventures!

Tigtone returns to Adult Swim on Sunday, September 13th, at midnight!