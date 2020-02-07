FALLOUT Live-Action Series In The Works At Amazon Prime Video From WESTWORLD Creators

Following The Last of Us and Halo , another popular video game series is getting the TV treatment as it's just been announced that the creators of Westworld are developing a live-action Fallout series!

Joining HBO with The Last of Us and Showtime with Halo, Amazon Prime Video is getting into the live-action video game adaptation game as it's just been announced that they've enlisted Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to develop a new television series based on Bethesda's hit Fallout series.

In their official statement, Nolan and Joy said, “‘Fallout’ is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

Considering the Primetime Emmy-nominated couple are currently in the midst of their Westworld run, having completed three out of their planned six season story and are in pre-production on a fellow Amazon series, The Peripheral, it's uncertain when this potential series may actually roll cameras, but it's likely to be a lot sooner than 2077.