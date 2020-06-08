INVINCIBLE: A First Look At Amazon's Animated Adaptation Of Robert Kirkman's Comic Has Been Revealed

In the pages of Image Comics' Free Comic Book Day issue, a first look at the Invincible animated TV series coming to Amazon Prime has been revealed, and it seems like it will stick close to the comics...

While there were rumblings of a live-action adaptation of some sort, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman's other comic books series, Invincible, is now coming to Amazon Prime as an animated TV show. We've been promised some sort of first look for a while now, and that's come in Image Comics' "Free Comic Book Day" issue.

As you can see below, the animation style is sticking closely to the source material, with characters like Mark Grayson, Atom Eve, and Robot, all looking like they've just come straight out of the pages of Kirkman's long-running series. There is, however, one major (and well-handled) change.

With Deadpool 2 and Joker star Zazie Beetz voicing Amber Bennett, Mark's first girlfriend, the character is now portrayed as African-American rather than white. That adds some diversity to the show, and this is a sign the two meet a little sooner on the small screen than they do in the comic books.

An eight-episode order for Invincible was made by Amazon in 2018, and Simon Racioppa has signed up to serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Kirkman and David Alpert.

Invincible is expected to be released at some point this year, and that first look can be seen below:

