INVINCIBLE Voice Cast Features Steven Yuen, J.K. Simmons, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, & More

Earlier today, at a virtual panel for the Skybound Xpo, Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) revealed the full voice cast and the respective characters they'll be voicing for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming animated adaptation of his hit comic book series Invincible.
The voice cast is as follows:
- Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) as Mark Grayson/Invincible
- J. K. Simmons (Spider-Man) as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie Grayson
- Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Art Rosebaum
- Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) as Allen the Alien
- Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve
- Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) as William Clockwell
- Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Amber Bennett
- Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Cecil Stedman
- Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode
- Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Donald Ferguson, Doc Seismic
- Khary Payton (Young Justice) as Black Samson
- Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot
- Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries) as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate
- Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman) as Mauler Twins, Monster Girl
- Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Shrinking Ray, Amanda
- Mae Whitman (Arrested Development) in an undisclosed role
- Max Burkholder (Parenthood) in an undisclosed role
The series follows a teenage Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who, when the series begins, will have just discovered that he has superpowers and will promptly begin training to become a superhero as great as his father (J.K. Simmons), a member of the alien Viltrumite race and a superhero who possesses super-strength, superhuman speed, the ability to fly and invulnerability.
While an official release date was not given, the eight-episode first season is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in 2020. It has also been described as an adult animated series, so expect something more in the vein of DC Universe's Harley Quinn rather than something from Marvel's DisneyXD lineup.
