INVINCIBLE Voice Cast Features Steven Yuen, J.K. Simmons, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, & More

Earlier today, at a virtual panel for the Skybound Xpo, Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) revealed the full voice cast and the respective characters they'll be voicing for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming animated adaptation of his hit comic book series Invincible.

The voice cast is as follows:

Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) as Mark Grayson/Invincible

J. K. Simmons ( Spider-Man ) as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie Grayson

Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Art Rosebaum

Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) as Allen the Alien

Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) as William Clockwell

Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Amber Bennett

Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Cecil Stedman

Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode

Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Donald Ferguson, Doc Seismic

Khary Payton (Young Justice) as Black Samson

Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot

Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries) as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate

Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman) as Mauler Twins, Monster Girl

Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Shrinking Ray, Amanda

Mae Whitman (Arrested Development) in an undisclosed role

Max Burkholder (Parenthood) in an undisclosed role

The series follows a teenage Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who, when the series begins, will have just discovered that he has superpowers and will promptly begin training to become a superhero as great as his father (J.K. Simmons), a member of the alien Viltrumite race and a superhero who possesses super-strength, superhuman speed, the ability to fly and invulnerability.

While an official release date was not given, the eight-episode first season is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in 2020. It has also been described as an adult animated series, so expect something more in the vein of DC Universe's Harley Quinn rather than something from Marvel's DisneyXD lineup.