JACK REACHER: Amazon Finds Their Titular Hero In TITANS & BLUE MOUNTAIN STATE Star Alan Ritchson

After a lengthy casting process, Amazon and Paramount's upcoming Jack Reacher television series has finally found its title character in Titans and Blue Mountain State star Alan Ritchson!

Amazon Studios, Skydance TV and Paramount TV Studios have announced today that Alan Ritchson (Titans; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; Blue Mountain State; Smallville) will star as the title character in their upcoming Jack Reacher television series, which is based on Lee Child's best-selling book series of the same name.

Ritchson takes over the role from Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible; Top Gun: Maverick; Edge of Tomorrow), who first played the part in 2012 and then again in its 2016 sequel. However, unlike the 3x Academy Award-nominated megastar, the 6'2" Ritchson is a lot closer to matching Reacher's imposing physical description (6'5"; 250lbs) from the books, which should appease readers who didn't think Cruise quite fit the bill.

While not confirmed, the series will presumably reboot the two movies, with the first season being primarily based on Child's first Reacher novel The Killing Floor. Nick Santora (Scorpion; Prison Break; Punisher: War Zone) will serve as writer and executive producer on season one.

Christopher McQuarrie, director of the well-received first Jack Reacher film, will also serve as an executive producer, but it doesn't sound like Cruise will be involved in any capacity, which probably shouldn't come as a surprise.

In addition to Reacher, Ritchson will continue with his series regular role on DC's Titans, so don't worry Hank Hall isn't going anywhere.