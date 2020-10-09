THE BOYS: A High-Ranking Member Of The Seven Is Fired In The Promo For Season 2, Episode 4

The fourth episode of The Boys Season 2 is set to hit Amazon this Friday, and a new promo gives us some idea of what to expect, as Homelander fires a high-ranking member of The Seven. Take a look...

Some fans are still a little miffed about not being able to binge the second season of Amazon's The Boys - especially after that shocking third episode - but a brand new instalment will be with us tomorrow, and this new promo suggests that it's going to be an eventful one.

Under pressure from Vought and concerned that new teammate Stormfront may be after his spot as leader of The Seven, Homelander is even more unhinged than usual. The brief teaser shows him grabbing Starlight by the throat in an elevator (we have no idea how she's going to get out of this one), and fire A-Train from the group.

We can't help but feel both incidents may be connected given the events of the previous episode. Did Starlight spill the beans on her super-fast teammate's abuse of Compound V when confronted by Homelander?

It also looks like Kimiko is out for revenge after Stormfront murdered her brother in cold blood.

Check out the promo for "Nothing Like it in The World" below, and let us know if you've been enjoying season 2 of The Boys so far.