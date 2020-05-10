THE BOYS And The Seven Prepare To Face-Off In Full Promo For Friday's Season 2 Finale

Following a brief clip from the Season 2 finale of The Boys , Amazon has released a full teaser for "What I Know," and it promises a full-on battle between Butcher and his gang and The Seven...

Following an incendiary penultimate episode, The Boys will return for its Season 2 finale this Friday, and a full promo for "What I Know" is now online.

The brief clip that followed "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker" appeared to tease a showdown between Butcher and Homelander, but it looks like we're heading for a full-on battle between The Boys and The Seven, as the vengeance-fuelled Cockney outlines his plan to "kill everyone."

How the team intends to accomplish that when they're up against the seemingly invulnerable Homelander and only Kimiko and Starlight have super-powers remains to be seen, but remember that they may have an ally in Queen Maeve, and possibly another member of The Seven if this promo is any indication!

There are no major spoilers here, but if you'd rather go in knowing as little as possible, best to skip the vid altogether.

Whatever winds up happening, it looks like we're in for a bloody diabolical finale.

The show's official Twitter page has also pointed out a little Solider Boy Easter Egg from the previous episode. That character will be played by Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles in Season 3.

Did you catch the famed Soldier Boy statue in Vought Square Park? 👀 @JensenAckles is bringing Vought's original golden boy to life in Season 3 #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/dIHGwywVrx — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) October 5, 2020

Tell us, have you been enjoying Season 2 of The Boys so far? How do you see this last episode playing out? Let us know in the comments.