THE BOYS Are A Bloody Mess In New Season 2 Image; Karl Urban Teases Billy Butcher's "Humanistic" Side

The second season of Amazon's well-received adaptation of controversial comic series The Boys is set to premiere this September, and a new official still finds the team looking a little worse for wear...

The Boys are set to return for more ultra-violent adventures on September 4, and Amazon recently unveiled a full, blood-soaked trailer for what promises to be an even batshit crazier second season. Now, EW has shared a new still featuring all five members of the team back together... and in serious need of a change of cloths!

Why are Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his associates Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), "Wee" Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), and The Frenchman (Tomer Kapon) covered in blood? All we know for sure is that it involves a whale (we're not sure we want any more details).

Butcher will be MIA when the season gets underway, and while this ultimately leads to tension with his teammates, Urban suggests that the unstable antihero is going to show a softer side this season.

"There's the monster, the violent psychopath, the killer, but there's also the more compassionate side, the more humanistic side of Billy... There are really some wonderful, unlikely relationships that are formed," says the Dredd actor. "Billy thinks the only good Supe is a dead Supe, and this season is really a season about growth. He's coming to understand that things aren't that black and white, there's a certain shade of grey. He's coming to understand that there is a benefit that comes with tolerance and being able to see that if he can use an asset, even if it's a Supe, to achieve his goal, then he's got to do it."

Check out the image along with the recent NSFW trailer below, and be sure to let us know if you plan on tuning in for Season 2 of The Boys in the comments.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Boys will return to Amazon Prime this September.