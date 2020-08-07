THE BOYS Are Back And On The Run In Bloody Funny New Season 2 Trailer - NSFW

Amazon has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of The Boys , and it's full of the blood, guts & anarchic humor we've come to expect from this adaptation of the controversial comic series.

The Boys are set to return for more ultra-violent adventures on September 4, and Amazon has now unveiled a full, blood-soaked trailer for what promises to be an even batshit crazier second season.

After the events of the Season 1 finale, it looks like Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his associates The Female (Karen Fukuhara), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), "Wee" Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), and The Frenchman (Tomer Kapon) are going to find themselves on the run from not just Homelander (Antony Starr) and The Seven, but every other "supe" and law enforcement agency in the country.

Complicating matters even further is the arrival of the mega-powerful Stormfront (Aya Cash), who may turn out to be an even bigger asshole than Homelander.

Check out the NSFW trailer below, and be sure to let us know if you plan on tuning in for Season 2 of The Boys in the comments.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Boys will return to Amazon Prime this September.