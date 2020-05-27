THE BOYS Are Back In Town On New Official Season 2 Promo Poster

The official Twitter account for Amazon's adaptation of Garth Ennis' The Boys has shared a new promo poster for the upcoming season season, featuring Billy Butcher and the gang flipping us the bird...

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke recently confirmed that production on the second season of Amazon's acclaimed Dynamite Comics adaptation is still going on, with visual effects and sound work being completed remotely.

We still don't have a premiere date, but a teaser trailer dropped online late last year, and the official Twitter account has now debuted a new promo poster.

The image features Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), The Female (Karen Fukuhara), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), "Wee" Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), and The Frenchman (Tomer Kapon) - who is looking a lot more like his comic book counterpart here than he did in the first season. Members of "superhero" group The Seven can also be seen on a banner in the background as the gang gives us the finger.

It was assumed that the second season would premiere in July before the COVID-19 pandemic slowed everything to a halt, but that's obviously up in the air now. Hopefully we'll be able to give you an official update soon.

In addition to the returning cast, The Boys Season 2 will feature Aya Cash (You're the Worst) as Stormfront, Goran Višnjić (Timeless) as Alistair Adana, Claudia Doumit (Timeless) as Victoria Neuman and Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) in an undisclosed role.