THE BOYS Are Wanted Dead Or Alive On New Season 2 Promo Poster

Following last night's NSFW trailer, Amazon has shared a new promo poster for the upcoming second season of The Boys , and it confirms that Billy Butcher and the gang are indeed wanted... dead or live.

The Boys are set to return for more ultra-violent adventures on September 4, and on the heels of yesterday's blood-soaked new trailer, we have another poster for what promises to be an even batshit crazier second season.

After the events of the Season 1 finale, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his associates The Female (Karen Fukuhara), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), "Wee" Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), and The Frenchman (Tomer Kapon) are going to find themselves on the run from not just Homelander (Antony Starr) and The Seven, but every other "supe" and law enforcement agency in the country.

This poster makes it very clear that Butcher and the gang must be taken down by any means necessary. Something tells us they wouldn't have it any other way!

Check out the poster along with the new NSFW trailer below, and be sure to let us know if you plan on tuning in for Season 2 of The Boys in the comments.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Boys will return to Amazon Prime this September.