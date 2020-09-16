THE BOYS: Black Noir Tracks Down Butcher & Homelander Finally Snaps In Promo For Season 2, Episode 5

A promo for Friday's new episode of The Boys is now online, and this fifth instalment promises a face-off with the lethal Black Noir, an even more unhinged than usual Homelander, and the return of Terror!

An all-new episode of The Boys will bludgeon its way onto Amazon Prime this Friday, and if the promo below is any indication, this fifth Season 2 instalment looks set to be an eventful one.

The teaser sees Butcher contact Hughie and the others once he realises that The Seven's enigmatic - not to mention utterly psychotic - Black Noir has tracked him to his mother's(?) house. It also looks like Homelander is finally going to snap and execute a whole crowd of innocent people. Will Vought manage to spin what's referred to as a "war crime" in their favor? You can bet your ass they'll try.

Plus, we'll see the return of Terror the bulldog (don't kill him you sick [frick]s).

Check out the promo for "We Gotta Go Now" along with an alternate version shared by Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) below.

Bloody diabolical! Have you been enjoying Season 2 of The Boys so far? Drop us a comment in the usual place.