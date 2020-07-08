THE BOYS Cast Share NSFW Message Telling Fans To Wear A F***ing Mask if They Want Season 3

The Boys has already been renewed for a third season by Amazon Prime, but if fans want cameras to start rolling, then they need to "wear a f***ing mask" according to the show's core cast members...

The Boys has been a huge hit for Amazon Prime, which would explain why the streaming service has already renewed the show for a third season. Of course, shooting is unlikely to begin until the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic passes, and the cast of the show has now shared a series of video messages telling fans how they can help.

As you can see below, they each donned face masks in order to spread the message that in order to stem the spread of the virus, people need to wear those coverings in order to stay safe.

The message is a simple one: "Wear a f***ing mask."

Suicide Squad star Karen Fukuhara had a slightly more personal message, however, as she's fed up of her name being used to describe those who refuse to comply with the necessary safety precautions just because they don't feel they have to. "All the Karens out there?" the actress said. "Stop giving us a bad name and put on your f***ing masks."

Check out what the cast of The Boys had to say in the video below:

