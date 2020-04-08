THE BOYS Co-Creator Seth Rogen On The Show's Popularity And How PREACHER Set The Stage For The Series

The Boys co-creator and executive producer Seth Rogen has revealed that not even he's privy to viewing figures for the Amazon Prime series, while explaining how Preacher set the stage for the show...

The Boys premiered on Amazon Prime last year, and there's a lot of excitement surrounding the second season of the hit series. Of course, we've been told that it was a huge hit for the streaming service (which explains why it's already been renewed for a third year), but not even co-creator and executive producer Seth Rogen has been informed of how popular the show actually is.

"They've conveyed to us that it is quite popular," Rogen revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that he's not been given access to specific viewing figures for the critically acclaimed series. "It's for sure the most popular thing we've made. I could quantify every failure I've ever had for you, but I could not give you specifics on our success."

In the same interview, Rogen acknowledged that it was Preacher that, in many ways, set the stage for The Boys to even become a reality (Preacher streamed on Amazon Prime outside of the U.S.).

"In movies, we were very known for comedies specifically," Rogen says of him and his Point Grey collaborators. "And in TV, Preacher was our first show, and it opened the door for us right away to do a lot more different stuff. All of a sudden, in the TV world, we are playing in levels of budgets that, if you were to transfer over to the movie world, is a much bigger arena than we are generally working in. Hopefully it will transfer over into movies. The Boys has shown us, when we make these big scope-y things, while still having our sensibilities, they can work."

It would certainly be interesting seeing a major superhero movie project put in Rogen's hands, especially as he's proven to be an extremely versatile talent behind the camera in recent years. Time will tell on that front, but we'll have a lot of exclusive coverage for you on The Boys later this month...