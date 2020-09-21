THE BOYS Encounter A Powerful New Supe Terrorist In Season 2, Episode 6 "The Bloody Doors Off" Promo

The sixth episode of The Boys Season 2 is set to hit Amazon Prime Video this Friday, and a brief promo for "The Bloody Doors Off" is now online. As if the team didn't have enough on their plate already...

A promo for The Boys Season 2, episode 6 is now online, and while it's quite a bit shorter than the teasers Amazon usually releases for the show, it does give a pretty good idea of what Butcher and the lads will be up against in "The Bloody Doors Off" (nice Italian Job reference).

It seems MM, Kimiko and Frenchie are going to infiltrate the same facility we saw Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) in when he was on the phone to Stormfront last episode, and it looks like this is the place Vought creates their supe terrorists in. The powerful supe we see in the promo appears to be able to make people explode with her mind, so it's probably safe to assume she was responsible for killing Susan Raynor.

We also see Starlight bring some new information on Stormfront to Billy and Hughie, but something tells us the mega-powerful fascist will already be two steps ahead and more than ready for any attempt at an ambush - plus, after hooking up with Homelander, she now has some equally formidable backup.

Tell us, have you been enjoying The Boys Season 2 so far? How do you think things are going to play out in these final few episodes?