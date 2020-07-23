THE BOYS Given Early Season 3 Renewal As The Gang Has A Bloody Whale Of A Time In New Clip

The Boys are set to return for more ultra-violent adventures on September 4, and it was announced tonight during the show's [email protected] panel that Amazon has given the series an early Season 3 renewal.

A new Season 2 clip also debuted, and in it we find out exactly why Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his associates Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), "Wee" Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), and The Frenchman (Tomer Kapon) were covered in blood in that recent promo image! What is it with this show and its penchant for gruesomely murdering sea mammals?

An unfortunate sperm whale is the latest victim, as the speedboat Butcher is driving rams straight through the poor creature when The Deep (yes, that dickhead) attempts to use him to block the gang's path to shore.

Check out the clip below along with a new Season 3 announcement banner featuring The Seven.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Boys will return to Amazon Prime this September.