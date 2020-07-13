THE BOYS: Homelander Takes A Leak On The City On New Season 2 Promo Poster

Homelander may be a "superhero," but the twisted leader of The Seven doesn't give a damn about the city he's been tasked with protecting, & that's made very clear on this new poster for The Boys Season 2.

When ya gotta go, ya gotta go!

The Boys are set to return for more ultra-violent adventures on September 4, and on the heels of the recent blood-soaked new trailer, we have another promo poster for what promises to be an even batshit crazier second season.

Even though Homelander (Anthony Starr) is still highly regarded as a selfless hero by the majority of New Yorkers, as Season 1 progressed he was revealed to be a sadistic monster. The leader of The Seven's indifference towards the city and outright disdain for its people is summed up on this new key art, which shows the dirty SOB taking a piss off the side of a building.

Check out the poster along with the recent NSFW trailer below, and be sure to let us know if you plan on tuning in for Season 2 of The Boys in the comments.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Boys will return to Amazon Prime this September.