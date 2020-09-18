THE BOYS Makes An Obvious Dig At Joss Whedon's JUSTICE LEAGUE In Latest Episode

The fifth episode of The Boys Season 2 is now available to stream on Amazon, and it features an obvious - and very funny - dig at Joss Whedon's theatrical cut of Justice League . More past the jump...

The ep begins with Queen Maeve shooting a scene for "Dawn of The Seven," and being forced to spout some hilariously awful dialogue (“I’m a lot like you. I’m gay.”). When cameras stop rolling, she walks over to Homelander - who clearly influenced the director's decision to add a queer subplot - to ask him to stop "torturing" her by constantly referencing and taking the piss out of her real-life relationship.

The super-powered prick responds with, "those Joss rewrites really sing, huh?" while waving at someone just offscreen.

It's probably safe to assume the creative team behind this show are looking forward to the Snyder Cut!

The rest of the episode focuses on Butcher, MM, Hughie and Terror the pooch attempting to evade the lethal Black Noir, as Frenchie tries - unsuccessfully - to talk Kimiko out of becoming a hired killer. Plus, Homelander and Stormfront get physical... very physical!

What did you guys think of this latest instalment of The Boys? Did you catch the Whedon reference? Let us know in the comments.