THE BOYS Season 1 "Honest Trailer" Takes Aim At JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT, Disney, And More

Ahead of the return of The Boys to Amazon this Friday, the "Honest Trailers" team has shared their own unique take on the show's first season, taking aim at Justice League: The Snyder Cut , and more...

Season two of The Boys arrives on Amazon this Friday, and as we've seen all eight episodes, we can assure you it's well worth watching. In our spoiler-free review, we noted that the series is, "back, and bigger, better, and f***ing crazier than ever before. With season two, the Amazon Prime series firmly establishes itself as one of the best TV shows available to watch today."

To tide us over until then, we have an "Honest Trailer" for The Boys' first season which doesn't shy away from taking aim at everything from Justice League: The Snyder Cut to Amazon itself.

In the case of the latter, the trailer compares the horror elements in the show to the working conditions in Amazon itself, a joke the streaming service's parent company is unlikely to appreciate. As for Zack Snyder's movie, the narrator points out that the premise of the show is one the filmmaker would no doubt love to make with DC Comics' heroes if Warner Bros. hadn't stopped him.

The villainous Vought, meanwhile, ends up being compared to Disney (like the fictional company, that studio definitely appears to be slowly taking over the world bit by bit).

Check out the "Honest Trailer" for The Boys below:

